Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai; to appear before court in defamation case

A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi landed here on Thursday to appear before a local court in a defamation case.
Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 10:35 am