Rahul Gandhi in home turf Amethi: Here’s what makes the two-day visit important

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi has held the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in eastern Uttar Pradesh since 2004. The seat was held by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi between 1999 and 2004.

He will be participate in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the collectorate in Gauriganj, before meeting party workers. The Amethi MP will also interact with locals.

On Monday, Gandhi will travel to Nigoha near Fursatganj and address a gathering of women on the Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojana. The parliamentarian will inaugurate projects at Jais, in the Tiloi assembly segment build under the MP-LAD fund, later in the day.

Gandhi is also expected to meet farmers in the evening at the district headquarter.

The Congress president is likely to stay at Musafirkhana overnight, where he will discuss political developments in the region with party activists and delegates.

On September 25, Gandhi will chair a District Development and Monitoring Committee meeting in Gauriganj.

What makes the visit important

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have decided to tie up for the 2019 general election held consolidate the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes. Congress is likely to be a part of this ‘grand opposition alliance’.

These parties are already in advanced talks on seat sharing and are likely to finalise it within the coming months. While the seat sharing formula is not clear yet, reports have suggested that the Congress may be able to contest on just around 4-5 seats in India’s most populous state.

According to a News18 report earlier, SP was only willing to give Amethi and Rae Bareli seats to the Congress. The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat is held by Sonia Gandhi.

With assembly elections scheduled to happen in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and possibly Telangana, later this year, the two-day visit could be the last opportunity to connect with the people of his constituency.

The campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is also expected to begin early.

The 2014 scare

Amethi has historically been a Congress bastion. However, Gandhi faced stiff challenge from BJP leader and now Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

While Gandhi had won by over 1 lakh votes, there was a 26 percent voter swing away from Congress.

Irani had won over 3 lakh, and had finished behind Gandhi with 4.08 lakh. BSP’s Dharmendra Pratap Singh had finished third with 57,716 votes while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Kumar Vishvas won 25,527 votes in the constituency. SP had not fielded a candidate.

Gandhi’s vote share was down to 46.71 percent, much lower than what was 71.78 percent in 2009.

Mounting pressure

In 2017, Congress lost all four Assembly seats in the district. The BJP had won three of them.

Sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rakesh Pratap Singh from SP had retained the fourth Gauriganj seat, defeating Congress nominee Mohammad Naeem by more than 26,000 votes.

While SP and Congress had formed an alliance for the polls, their candidates had contested against each other in some of the seats, including Amethi.

In 2012, BJP had won none of the four seats. Congress had won two out of the four seats.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced 119 projects costing Rs 140 crore for Amethi and adjoining districts. Congress workers in Amethi have been up in arms as Gandhi's name has been missing from the plaque put up on the foundation stone of these development projects.

Congress has also faced defection in Amethi. In 2017, the party’s local leader Jang Bahadur Singh had joined the BJP, a day ahead of BJP National President Amit Shah's visit.

"I have decided to join the BJP. The projects which were started earlier have virtually slowed down significantly, thereby generating a sense of agony. However, with the advent of Smriti Irani (Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Textiles), there has been a visible shift," Singh had said.

Irani has been leading the saffron party's charge in Amethi. She has repeatedly criticised Gandhi and alleged that the Congress president has neglected his own Lok Sabha constituency.

Irani had made multiple trips to the region. Her latest visit was in the first week of September.

During her visit, Irani inaugurated a ‘digital village’ at Pindara Thakur village. In May, she had claimed that Gandhi would lose the Amethi seat.

“In Amethi, he (Rahul) lost every Assembly seat, every local election in the past four years. What could be his chances of coming to power at the Centre when he is guaranteed to lose election in his own constituency,” Irani had said.