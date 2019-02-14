Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer on February 14

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday. The two-day 'adhiveshan' is being organised after 30 years.

"Gandhi will speak on the last day of the 'adhiveshan'. He will come to Ajmer from New Delhi, and will leave for Gujarat after the event," Lalji Desai, Seva Dal chief organiser said.