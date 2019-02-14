Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer on February 14

"Gandhi will speak on the last day of the 'adhiveshan'. He will come to Ajmer from New Delhi, and will leave for Gujarat after the event," Lalji Desai, Seva Dal chief organiser said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday. The two-day 'adhiveshan' is being organised after 30 years.

