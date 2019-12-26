Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, says ‘RSS Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata'

Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 26 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, alleging that "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata".
Taking to Twitter, he also attached a video clip with Modi accusing the Congress, its allies and "urban Naxals" of spreading the rumour that Muslims will be sent to detention centres.The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam.
RSS का प्रधानमंत्री भारत माता से झूठ बोलता हैं ।#JhootJhootJhoot pic.twitter.com/XLne46INzH
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2019
"RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:04 am