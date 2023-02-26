 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over Adani, likens conglomerate to East India Company

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress Nava Raipur, Gandhi said the party through its Bharat Jodo Yatra instilled love for the tricolour in Kashmiris, while the BJP had taken it away.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over Adani and China issues, as he likened the business conglomerate to the British East India Company saying the party would keep raising questions about its business practices until the truth comes out.

Buoyed by the recent "success" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also urged the party to formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" undertaken through the Yatra and that he, along with the entire country, will participate in it, indicating he is ready for another such initiative.

He also attacked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his recent remarks on China, saying it did not show nationalism but cowardice and that these were in line with V D Savarkar's ideology of "bowing before the strong".