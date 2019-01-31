App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi has myopic understanding of issues: BJP

The BJP tweeted that Gandhi had inherited shortsightedness of Mussolini, the Italian dictator.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after he attacked the government over employment generation, the BJP on janaury 31 alleged that the Congress president has a myopic understanding of issues and said only someone who has never held a proper job "can peddle such fake news".

"It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job and is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!" it said.

The response from the ruling party came after Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" had revealed a "national disaster".

In a tweet, Gandhi also asserted that it was time for the prime minister to go.

"NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.

Gandhi tagged a news article which cited a report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

According to the report, the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 04:46 pm

