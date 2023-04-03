Rahul Gandhi granted bail and sentence suspension in criminal defamation case

The Surat Sessions Court on April 3 suspended the two-year sentence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case until the disposal of his appeal, granting him bail and exempting him from personal appearance.

The hearing in the case challenging his conviction is scheduled for May 3, and his Lok Sabha membership can be restored if the court stays his conviction.

The Sessions Court has also issued a notice to the complainant, Purnesh Modi, and the Gujarat government to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s application seeking a stay of his conviction by April 10.

"This is a fight to save democracy against, ‘Mitrakal’. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and the truth is my support,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi after the suspension of his sentence.

Moneycontrol News