Rahul Gandhi granted bail and sentence suspension in criminal defamation case

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

The Surat Sessions Court on April 3 suspended the two-year sentence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case until the disposal of his appeal, granting him bail and exempting him from personal appearance.

The hearing in the case challenging his conviction is scheduled for May 3, and his Lok Sabha membership can be restored if the court stays his conviction.

The Sessions Court has also issued a notice to the complainant, Purnesh Modi, and the Gujarat government to respond to Rahul Gandhi’s application seeking a stay of his conviction by April 10.

"This is a fight to save democracy against, ‘Mitrakal’. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and the truth is my support,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi after the suspension of his sentence.

Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and Anand Sharma to the Sessions Court.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code over his remarks made during a political campaign in the Karol area of Karnataka in April 2019.

Following his conviction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him on March 24 and asked him to vacate his official bungalow, sparking protests from the Congress party.