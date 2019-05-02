App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi goes abroad as temperature in India rises: Amit Shah

Shah said the Modi government has shown that no terror attack will go unpunished and India will give a befitting reply to any attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP chief Amit Shah on May 2 said Congress president Rahul Gandhi goes abroad "to a place about which not even his mother knows" when temperature in India goes up.

Addressing a poll rally here in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of polling in the state, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't taken even a single day's leave since he assumed office in 2014.

"Modi ji is working tirelessly for the nation," he said. "On the other hand, the Congress president goes on leave regularly and even his mother is unaware of his whereabouts," Shah said.

Modi ji has not taken a single day's leave for the last 20 years and is working tirelessly for the nation. And we have Rahul Baba, who goes on vacation every now and then and his mother keeps on asking: where is my son, Shah said.

Shah said the Modi government has shown that no terror attack will go unpunished and India will give a befitting reply to any attack.

"Goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega (Will respond with bombs if attacked with bullets)," the BJP leader said.

Shah wondered if Pakistani terrorists have any "blood relation" with Congress leaders. "Only two parties are gloomy when Modi kills terrorists. One is Pakistan and the other is Rahul Baba and his company.

Shah also claimed that 24.50 lakh people have been given free medical treatment so far under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first phase on April 29, the other 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.
First Published on May 2, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

