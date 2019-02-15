Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi forms key poll-related panels of Congress in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya

Gandhi also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee and election management team for Meghalaya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed key poll-related panels for the party's Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya units.

He formed the election committee, the coordination committee, the campaign committee, the publicity committee, the manifesto committee, the media coordination committee and the election management team of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit was named as the head of the coordination committee and the election committee.

Gandhi also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee and election management team for Meghalaya.

He also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, media committee, manifesto committee and the election management team for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was named as the head of the party's election committee in the state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Thakur was appointed the vice-president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Congress #Delhi #India #Madhya Pradesh #Meghalaya #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.