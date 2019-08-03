Rahul Gandhi fled battlefield after poll debacle: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 2 took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "fleeing the battlefield" after his party faced a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference, Chauhan said those who had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi were nowhere to be seen after the elections results were out.

"Congress' Rahul Gandhi has become 'ran-chhod Gandhi' (deserter)... At a time when the party is passing through a crisis and in need of leadership... instead of being its shield, he has fled the battlefield, abandoning the sinking ship," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"Those who criticised PM Modi, calling him 'chowkidar', had to face the greatest electoral defeat. They are nowhere to be seen, while Modi and the BJP are working hard for the country and its people," Chauhan added.

On West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, he said people now want to say "Didi ko chhoro" (leave Mamata).

"What to say about Didi... she has now stopped her dharnas.... People are saying 'Didi ko chhoro' (leave Mamata)," the senior BJP leader said.