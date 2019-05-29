App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi firm on quitting, workers urge him to take back resignation

Delhi Congress leader Vijay Jatan and some workers, who sat on a hunger strike outside Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence, said their demand was that the latter should take his resignation back because the party needed his leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The uncertainty in the Congress continued to prevail on May 29 with its chief Rahul Gandhi sticking to his offer to resign, even as some party workers sat on a hunger strike outside his house to convince him against quitting.

The Congress workers were detained by the police and let off subsequently.

Delhi Congress leader Vijay Jatan and some workers, who sat on a hunger strike outside Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence, said their demand was that the latter should take his resignation back because the party needed his leadership.

The crisis in the Congress showed no signs of easing with Gandhi sticking to his decision to resign as party chief after its Lok Sabha poll debacle and staying away from meeting party leaders.

On May 28, Gandhi had only met his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides senior party leader K C Venugopal and the Congress's chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot went to meet Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence on May 28, but they only met Priyanka there.

Senior Congress leaders have been pressing upon Gandhi to take back his resignation and revamp the party at all levels in these challenging times.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.