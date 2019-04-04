Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters here.

Heavy security was in place in and around the Collectorate ahead of the high profile visit of the Congress chief.

Earlier, Gandhi, Priyanka and other leaders, reached by a special helicopter that landed in a nearby school ground.

Braving the scorching heat, thousands of party workers including women and youth gathered waving party flags and raising slogans.

Gandhi would also lead a roadshow after completing the nomination procedures.