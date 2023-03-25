 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress protests in Pune, holds signature campaign

Mar 25, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the move to disqualify Gandhi was taken at the behest of the Union government since the latter was becoming the voice of the people.

The Congress held a protest on March 25 in Pune against the disqualification of its leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following his two-year-jail sentence in a defamation case.

The protest, which was held near MG Road, saw Congress functionaries raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Signatures are being collected from the public to be sent to the Lok Sabha Secretariat urging it to overturn the disqualification order, Shinde said.