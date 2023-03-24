 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case. What next?  

Sohil Sehran
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Congress leaders have said the verdict will be challenged because it was 'erroneous and unsustainable' . If the Congress leader is denied relief by a higher court, he will not be able to contest election for eight years 

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo - PTI)

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court that sentenced him to two years in prison.

The Gandhi scion was held guilty on March 23 by a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in the Gujarat town under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with criminal defamation.

CJM HH Varma said if Gandhi were to be given a more lenient punishment, it would send a wrong message to the public; the purpose of the anti-defamation law would not be met, he said.

Read: MC Explains: Why was Rahul Gandhi disqualified after conviction?