Rahul Gandhi discusses with Delhi Congress leaders about alliance with AAP

Amid continued uncertainty over its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 6 discussed the issue again with senior party leaders from the city.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence, a source said.

The meeting comes days after the Congress decided to go it alone in Delhi and not have any alliances with the ruling AAP.

Chacko has been in discussion with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and the two have held several rounds of talks over the issue.

These discussions mark a fresh round of talks between the Congress and AAP leaders after renewed efforts by some opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar who urged both the parties forge an alliance in Delhi.

According to sources, Delhi Congress leaders told Gandhi about the party's prospects in Delhi in these Lok Sabha polls and if the party goes for a pre-poll alliance what effects it may have, given that Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled in 2020.