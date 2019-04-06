App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi discusses with Delhi Congress leaders about alliance with AAP

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko, and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence, a source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid continued uncertainty over its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 6 discussed the issue with senior party leaders of the city again.

Delhi Congress president and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, All India Congress Committee General Secretary and in-charge of the party's national capital unit P C Chacko, and some other senior leaders were present at the meeting held in Gandhi's residence, a source said.

According to sources, Delhi Congress leaders told Gandhi about the party's prospects in Delhi in this Lok Sabha polls and if the party goes for a pre-poll alliance with the AAP what effects it may have, given that Assembly elections in the national capital are scheduled in 2020.

A Congress leader, who was present in the meeting, claimed that an alliance with the AAP was "almost certain" and now the two sides need to sit together to fine-tune the seat-sharing formula.

related news

Sources said that Dikshit, who has been opposed to tying up with the AAP in Delhi, was "upset" although she has chosen to go by the party high command's diktat.

Chacko visited the Delhi Congress president at her residence after the meeting with Gandhi, following which the two leaders avoided media queries on the alliance.

Asked about her two meetings on the day, Dikshit told PTI, "Leaders visit me often."

A senior Congress leader said the party high command was in favour of the alliance with the AAP if the grand old party was given New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi seats to contest.

However, the AAP sources asserted that there will be no alliance unless the Congress agrees to fight the Lok Sabha polls jointly in Haryana and Chandigarh too, besides openly declaring its support to full statehood for Delhi.

Chacko has been in discussion with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and the two have held several rounds of talks over the issue.

These discussions mark a fresh round of talks between the Congress and AAP leaders after renewed efforts by some opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar who urged both the parties forge an alliance in Delhi.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #AAP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Ram's 'Vanvas' Ended in 14 Years, but Amethi's Exile is Going to End ...

Centre Cracks Whip on Chinese e-commerce Platforms

Pakistan Not Interested in Eliminating Terrorism, Says Nirmala Sithara ...

Former CBI Officer and Jana Sena Lok Sabha Candidate Releases Manifest ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinter ...

PM Modi Wasted Mandate on Changing Names of Congress Schemes, Says Raj ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Si ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bsebinteredu.in; Find Your Score H ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Announced at bsebinteredu.in; Pass Percen ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Shatrughan Sinha poses tough challenge to BJP in Patna Sahib; sympathy ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan bests compatriot Shi Yuqi to enter final; ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Hyderabad in trouble as D ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.