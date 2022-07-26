English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning

    Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs gathered at Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    (File image)

    (File image)

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against the ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs gathered at Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government.

    Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken. Several other Congress MPs at the Vijay Chowk protest site were detained and taken away in separate police buses.

    "India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament.

    "I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

    Close

    The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.

    Rahul Gandhi has earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the same case.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.