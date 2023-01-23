 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi defends Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress not allowed to raise public issues in Parliament

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

He slammed the BJP government at the Centre for demonetisation, 'hasty implementation' of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the recently launched Agniveer scheme. Gandhi alleged that the government is 'facilitating' flight of money into the coffers of a few corporators and ruining the small businesses across the country.

Rahul Gandhi

Defending Congress' decision to start Bharat Jodo Yatra to 'unite' the country, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the opposition party was forced to undertake the 3500-km foot march after it was not allowed to speak on the pressing public issues in Parliament.

He slammed the BJP government at the Centre for demonetisation, 'hasty implementation' of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the recently launched Agniveer scheme. Gandhi alleged that the government is 'facilitating' flight of money into the coffers of a few corporators and ruining the small businesses across the country.

”The democracy in the country is under attack which is a major challenge for the nation. Before the commencement of the Yatra, we tried to raise the issues like demonetisation, GST, farmers' bill and China’s aggression in Parliament, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but we were not allowed and the mikes were being switched off,” the former Congress president told a gathering at Satwari chowk here.

Gandhi reached Jammu on the 129th day of the Yatra after resuming from Vijaypur in Samba district in the morning, covering over 20 kilometres in six-and-a-half hours. After a night stay in Sidhra, the Yatra is scheduled to leave for Kashmir and it will enter there after Republic Day.