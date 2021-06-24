Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Modi surname remark was sarcasm, Congress leader tells court

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told a Gujarat court hearing a defamation case against him over his “Modi surname joke”, that the remark was nothing but sarcasm, India Today reported.

Appearing before a magisterial court in Surat that was hearing the criminal defamation suit filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi, Rahul Gandhi said on June 24: “I didn't mean to target any community. I just played sarcasm during the elections. I don't remember much about this.”

Purnesh Modi had in his complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community when he said at a 2019 election rally in Karnataka: “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

The BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint under IPC sections 499 and 500 against Rahul Gandhi, who was the All India Congress Committee president at the time.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 12.