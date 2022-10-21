English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in AP, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as he once again crossed into neighbouring Karnataka. After an overnight stay, Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march at Mantralayam on Friday morning.

    He crossed the AP border at Raichur and returned to Karnataka. The Wayanad MP's yatra passed through Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts in two legs, the first one for a few hours on October 14 and the next for four days from the October 18.

    Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in AP, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had.

    He saw the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "a very good starting point" to build the Congress in the state. Post the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh for the creation of a new Telangana state, the Congress has lost its moorings in AP.

    But, during the course of his yatra, Rahul Gandhi observed that there was a huge distress among farmers, labourers and poor people in AP that gave the Congress a lot of room to grow. Post the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh for the creation of a new Telangana state, the Congress has lost its moorings in AP.

    Close

    "That is going to be our focus," he said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #India #Karnataka #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.