Rahul Gandhi could have apologised: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi could have apologised or withdrawn the comments for which he was sentenced by a Surat court, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 25.

A slip of tongue sometimes happens and ''we have experienced it too, but we issue a statement apologising, saying it was unintentional. Gandhi could have done the same and the matter would have ended there'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

Gandhi, however, did not apologise nor withdraw the comments over the last five years which goes to ''show that it was intentional and made to abuse the OBC community,''Sarma claimed, referring to the Surat court's verdict convicting Gandhi in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

Other chief ministers in the eastern region, many ruled by opposition parties have however come out against the disqualification.