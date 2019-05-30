App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as CM of Andhra Pradesh

Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly.

"Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi tweeted.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

