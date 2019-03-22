App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: ANI

Rahul Gandhi confidant Sam Pitroda questions death toll in Balakot air strike, bats for dialogue with Pakistan

When asked if he questioned the Indian Air Force's version of the Balakot air strikes, Pitroda clarified that an attack is different from making a claim of 300 dead.

ANI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and Chairman of the Overseas Indian National Congress questioned the death toll in the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.

"If they (IAF) killed 300, its ok. All I am saying is can you give me more facts and prove it," said Pitroda in a wide-ranging interview to ANI.

When asked on his views on the airstrike against the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, he added that international news outlets had an alternate view of the impact of the air strike and that the people of India deserved to know the facts of the Air Force operation.

"I would like to know a little more because I read reports in the New York Times and other newspapers. Did we really attack? We really killed 300 people? I don't know that. As a citizen, I am entitled to know and if I ask it is my duty to ask, that doesn't mean I'm not a nationalist, That doesn't mean I am on this side or that side. We need to know the facts. If you say 300 people were killed, I need to know that. We all need to know that, people of India need to know that and then comes global media which says nobody was killed. I look bad as an Indian citizen," said Pitroda.

related news

Also read | PM Modi slams Sam Pitroda, says Rahul Gandhi aide kickstarted Pakistan National Day celebrations

Pitroda, who is part of the Congress' manifesto committee for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is considered a senior ideologue of the party, sought a dialogue with Pakistan. "I am a Gandhian, I believe in more compassion and respect. I believe in more dialogues personally. I think we should have a dialogue with everybody. Why just Pakistan? We are having dialogue with the whole world," added Pitroda.

Pressed further to clarify if talks with Pakistan was an option post the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans, Pitroda said that it would be naive to assume that if some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. "I don't know much about (Pulwama) attack, it happens all the time, attack happen in Mumbai Taj hotel and Oberoi hotel. We could have reacted then and sent our planes but that is not the right approach according to me that's not how you deal with the World. Eight people come (referring to Mumbai 26/11 attacks) and do something, you don't jump on the entire nation," said Sam Pitroda in an interview to ANI.

When asked if he questioned the Indian Air Force's version of the Balakot air strikes, Pitroda clarified that an attack is different from making a claim of 300 dead. "We cannot be emotional. Data has to be neutral. So you come in today and say 'I killed 300 people' and I say wait a minute, the World is saying we didn't kill anybody or kill less or kill more.. I don't know," added Pitroda.

Sam Pitroda added a caveat to his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strikes by saying that the views expressed by him were his personal views and not those of the Congress party. "I am talking as an individual. I am talking as a scientist. I believe in reason. I believe in logic. I believe in data. I don't believe in emotions," he added.

When asked if Dr. Manmohan Singh when Prime Minister was as decisive in his actions as PM Narendra Modi, Pitroda said that PM Manmohan Singh was one of the best Prime Ministers the country ever had. "A lot of people ridiculed, a lot of people have written articles, they have done movies. It is all bogus," he added. Pitroda also said that he disagreed with the way PM Modi acted post-Pulwama attack.

Pitroda went on to say in the interview that since 2014, a populist government had risen in both India and the United States. "The formula is to create fear by saying that there is enemy at the border. In India, it is Pakistan. In US, it is Mexican immigrants. Then say everything is bad because nobody is competent," he added.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Congress #India #Pakistan #Politics #Sam Pitroda

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Trump Accepts Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Toyota and Suzuki to Produce Electric Vehicles and Compact Cars

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Android One Phones With In-Display Fi ...

Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Hon ...

'Want Modi, But Need Chaudhary': Divided After Riots, Muzaffarnagar Ja ...

IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL

Pawar, Mayawati Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls an Indication of NDA Wi ...

Aamir Khan Transforms Into an Old Man Beyond Recognition; See Video

In Pics | Chennai Super Kings Train Ahead of IPL Season Opener Against ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex pare gains to turn red, Nifty tests 11,5 ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

India one of world's fastest growing large economies, more reforms nee ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Lok Sabha polls: From dusty campaign trails to sleek social media, pol ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.