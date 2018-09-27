App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi begins Madhya Pradesh trip with prayers at temple

Gandhi reached Chitrakoot, a religious town closely associated with Lord Ram, from Allahabad by helicopter and stayed in the temple premises for about half-an-hour while performing the 'puja'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi began a two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with prayers at the famous Kamta Nath temple in Satna district's Chitrakoot town.

Gandhi reached Chitrakoot, a religious town closely associated with Lord Ram, from Allahabad by helicopter and stayed in the temple premises for about half-an-hour while performing the 'puja'.

The Kamta Nath temple is located on the forested hill of Kamadgiri where, according to mythology, Lord Rama stayed during his exile.

Gandhi is likely to address a corner meeting at Chitrakoot before leaving in a helicopter to Satna city, where is scheduled to address a public meeting, party leaders said.

The 48-year-old Amethi MP was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, state party campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia and Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh.

The Congress chief will leave for Rewa, where he will hold a roadshow, in the evening.

On Friday, Gandhi will travel by a bus to address public meetings at Saipur Mod, Baron, Baikunthpur, Lalgaon and Chunari villages spread over Rewa and Satna, party leaders.

The Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. During his earlier visit on September 17, Gandhi held a roadshow in Bhopal after performing a puja and taking blessings from 11 priests.

He had visited the state after returning from the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, which he undertook to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Ahead of Gandhi's last visit, posters were put up in Bhopal, calling him a 'Shiv bhakt' (devotee of Lord Shiva).
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

