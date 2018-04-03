Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over CBSE paper leaks, bank fraud

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him over an array of issues including jobs, banking fraud and the recent CBSE question paper leaks.

The Congress president blamed the Centre for the recent issue of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) question paper leaks.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Gandhi said, “PM Modi has written a book about how students can counter stress during exams. But after all the hard work the students put in, the Modi government announced that the paper was leaked.”

"They have destroyed the banking system. This is just the beginning," Gandhi said, slamming the Centre over the recent banking fraud involving Nirav Modi.

He also addressed the issue of corruption, saying, “When PM Modi speaks about corruption in Karnataka, guess he doesn't see the stage properly. On his left side is Shri Yeddyurappa, who has been to jail, and on his right side are several other ministers who were also in jail.”

The Congress president targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over his recent gaffe. “By calling Yeddyurappa's government the most corrupt ever, Amit Shah has, for the first time, spoken the truth,” he said.

Gandhi ended his address by saying, "This country runs on love, not hatred. The more you cherish the diversity of our country, the better it would grow."

The scion is currently campaigning in the Assembly poll-bound state. Gandhi was visiting BS Yeddyurappa’s stronghold of Shivamogga and will be visiting Davangere later in the day. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accompanying him.

Karnataka will be heading for polls on May 12 while the counting will take place on May 15. The southern state is the last major state where Congress is still in power. No Chief Minister has been re-elected to office here in the last 33 years.