Congress President Rahul Gandhi today cited a media report to hit out at Narendra Modi's visit to China in April, saying never in India's history has a prime minister "capitulated to pressure from a foreign power as this one has". Gandhi, who took to Twitter to attack the prime minister, tagged a media report which claimed that the Army has decided to shelve all new "raisings" for a China-specific Mountain Strike Corps due to financial constraints.
"Our PM's 'no agenda' China visit, clearly had a 'Chinese hidden agenda' which is now unravelling. Never before in India's history has a PM capitulated to pressure from a foreign power, as this one has. This is BJP nationalism on full display," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an unprecedented two-day informal summit in Wuhan city in April during which they decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications to build trust and understanding.