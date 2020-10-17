172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|rahul-gandhi-attacks-modi-govt-for-filling-pockets-of-its-special-friends-5975291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

"India's poor are hungry because the government is busy in filling the pockets of some of its special friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy "filling the pockets of its special friends" and that is why the country's poor are hungry. He was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report which has ranked India 94 among 107 countries.

"India's poor are hungry because the government is busy in filling the pockets of some of its special friends," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also put out a graph which showed India ranking lower than its neighbours including Pakistan (88), Nepal (73) and Bangladesh (75).

Close
According to the report, only 13 countries are behind India, which include Rwanda (97), Nigeria (98), Afghanistan (99), Libya (102), Mozambique (103), Chad (107).
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.