English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over fuel price hike

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.

PTI
March 14, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST

"When there has been such a massive lapse in the intelligence apparatus and national security we are forced to look at the real problem; In this case it points directly at NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval," the prime opposition party Congress had said on February 21, 2019 (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices as well as the alleged sale of public sector undertakings.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.

"The central government looting in broad daylight. 1. Massive tax collection on gas-diesel-petrol. 2. Snatching people's share, employment and facilities by selling PSU-PSB to friends," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"PM's only method, benefit friends at the cost of the country," the former Congress chief alleged.

The Congress has been stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament over the rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded a discussion on the issue.
PTI
TAGS: #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #petrol #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Mar 14, 2021 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.