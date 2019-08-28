App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi assures to resolve problems facing flood-hit in Wayanad

On day two of his four-day visit to the constituency, Gandhi was told by the local people that there were issues relating to connectivity in various remote areas where roads and bridges had been washed away or destroyed in the floods and landslides.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured the flood-ravaged people of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency that he would strive to resolve the various issues plauging them.

On day two of his four-day visit to the constituency, Gandhi was told by the local people that there were issues relating to connectivity in various remote areas where roads and bridges had been washed away or destroyed in the floods and landslides.

"We will work together to resolve these issues", he said. The issues being faced by farmers in Wayanad, the man-animal conflicts were complicated and they cannot be resolved with a magic wand, he said.

Close

"My commitment is I will work with you to resolve the issues.. Our first priority is compensation to the flood-affected and we must persue it", he said. It is the duty of the government to ensure compensation to those who had lost their near ones and loss of homes and property in the deluge, Gandhi said.

related news

He assured that Congress workers would put pressure on the government to ensure that all those affected would be compensated. At the Chaligama tribal colony at Mananthavady, some people wanted not only compensation, but that their loans to be written off.

They also told Gandhi that wild animals, including elephants, were making their life difficult. On August 29 and 30, the MP would be visiting relief camps in Kozhikode and Malappuram assembly segments, forming part of the Wayanad Lok sabha constituency.

Gandhi was here early this month after heavy rains and floods had triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram. At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides. While 60 people have died in Malappuram, 14 have lost their lives in rain related incidents in neighbouring Wayanad district.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.