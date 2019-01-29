App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi assures passage of Women's reservation bill if voted to power

"The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament," he told a booth-level party workers meeting here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Women's Bill would be passed on a priority if voted to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament," he told a booth-level party workers meeting here.

He was responding to a suggestion from a party worker that there was need for more women candidates.

"We want to see women in position of leadership," he added.

The bill seeking to reserve 33 percent of seats in Parliament and legislature has been pending for a long time in view of lack of consensus.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Women's Reservation Bill

