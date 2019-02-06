Rahul Gandhi approves Congress committees for Gujarat Lok Sabha poll

Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the formation of various committees to handle the party's poll campaign for Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats.

While senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry has been appointed as the chairman of the 22-member manifesto committee, former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Siddharth Patel has been given the task of leading the 43-member campaign committee.

As per an AICC communique, Congress in charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, has been made the chairman of the coordination committee having 36 members, including state party chief Amit Chavda and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Other members of this committee include senior Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil.

Gandhi also approved the formation of an election committee consisting of 28 members, including Satav, Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani.

While former Union minister and tribal leader Tushar Chaudhary has been made the chairman of its state publicity committee, former GPCC chief Arjun Modhwadia has been made the chairman of the election management committee.

Notably, first-time MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has been given place in all the seven party committees.

In addition, Thakor has also been made a convener for the campaign committee headed by Siddharth Patel..