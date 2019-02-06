App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi approves Congress committees for Gujarat Lok Sabha poll

While senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry has been appointed as the chairman of the 22-member manifesto committee, former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Siddharth Patel has been given the task of leading the 43-member campaign committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the formation of various committees to handle the party's poll campaign for Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats.

While senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry has been appointed as the chairman of the 22-member manifesto committee, former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Siddharth Patel has been given the task of leading the 43-member campaign committee.

As per an AICC communique, Congress in charge for Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, has been made the chairman of the coordination committee having 36 members, including state party chief Amit Chavda and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Other members of this committee include senior Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil.

Gandhi also approved the formation of an election committee consisting of 28 members, including Satav, Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani.

While former Union minister and tribal leader Tushar Chaudhary has been made the chairman of its state publicity committee, former GPCC chief Arjun Modhwadia has been made the chairman of the election management committee.

Notably, first-time MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor has been given place in all the seven party committees.

In addition, Thakor has also been made a convener for the campaign committee headed by Siddharth Patel..
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.