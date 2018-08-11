App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi approves 32-member committee for Madhya Pradesh polls

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Singh "Rahul", party MPs Kantilal Bhuria, Vivek Tankha and Rajmani Patel are also part of the committee, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved a 32-member election committee for the party's Madhya Pradesh unit, ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year. The panel has top Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh as members.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ajay Singh "Rahul", party MPs Kantilal Bhuria, Vivek Tankha and Rajmani Patel are also part of the committee, AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

The Congress is gearing up for the Madhya Pradesh elections and seeks to oust the ruling BJP from power. The saffron party has been in power in state for the last 15 years.

The working presidents of the Congress's Madhya Pradesh unit Ram Niwas Rawat, Bala Bachhan, Surendra Choudhary and Jeetu Patwari, besides presidents of state units of the Mahila Congress, the Youth Congress, the NSUI and the Seva Dal have also been included in the panel, Gehlot said.

The chairmen of the SC, OBC, minority and Kisan Congress have also part of the committee.

State Congress leaders Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Inderjit Patel, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, Arif Aqeel, Govind Singh, Sunderlal Tiwari, Meenakshi Natrajan, Vijay Laxmi Sadho and Mahendra Joshi, are also part of the party poll committee, he said.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 08:55 am

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.