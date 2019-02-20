App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi appoints 6 AICC secretaries for UP

Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia were appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of UP east and UP west respectively in January.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 19 appointed six AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh --three each attached to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia were appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of UP east and UP west respectively in January and took charge earlier this month.

Zubair Khan, Kumar Ashish, and Bajirao Khade were named as AICC secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi, a party statement said.

It said Rana Goswami, Dhiraj Gurjar, and Rohit Chaudhary were named as AICC secretaries attached to Scindia.

Prakash Joshi and Naseeb Singh were relieved from their duties as AICC secretaries, the statement said.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia held a series of discussions with party workers last week in Lucknow, with at least one session lasting through the night.

The Congress is trying to revive itself in the state where it faces a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as from the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 08:58 am

