App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jharkhand
INC+ : 42
BJP : 29

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi appeals to youths to join him at Rajghat protest

"Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred".

"Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred.

"Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," he said on Twitter.

Close

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution.

related news

"This country is a collective bond, collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour.

"We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:30 am

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Rajghat protest

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.