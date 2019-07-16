App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help in relief ops in flood-affected areas

The situation in Assam has deteriorated with death toll rising to 15 and floodwaters submerging 30 of the 33 districts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 16 appealed to party workers in flood-hit Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram to help in relief and rescue efforts. Gandhi said that due to floods in these states, the situation has gone out of control.

"Life has been badly affected. I appeal to Congress workers in all these states to help out in the relief and rescue work for the common people," he said in a tweet.

The situation in Assam has deteriorated with death toll rising to 15 and floodwaters submerging 30 of the 33 districts.

Close

In Mizoram, at least 1,000 families have been evacuated as raging waters of the Khawthlangtuipui river flooded 32 villages in Lunglei district, while rain-related incidents have claimed five lives.

Over 20 people have died in Bihar floods, with 25.66 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 12 districts of the state following incessant rains in neighbouring country Nepal. Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also grappling with floods.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #environment #floods #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.