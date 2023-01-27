Rahul Gandhi alleges serious security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on January 27 alleged serious security lapse during his Bharat Jodo Yatra after he entered the Kashmir Valley.

“This morning we had quite a large crowd that had gathered, and we were looking forward to walking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but unfortunately the police attachment completely collapsed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd and hold the rope were nowhere to be seen, Gandhi added.

“My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further for the Yatra. I had to cancel my walk, while the other Yatris did the walk. It’s important that the police manage the crowd so that we can do the Yatra. It’s very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He alleged the police arrangement collapsed soon after he crossed the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. "My security immediately told me we shouldn't move further," he added. The former Congress president resumed his march from the highway town — Banihal— in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning after a two-day break due to bad weather.

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Amid pandemic, India's biopharma and diagnostic industry proved to be strategic assets: Mansukh Mand... Gandhi was joined by former chief minister and vice-president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah in Banihal. Both were seen wearing t-shirts. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will conclude in Srinagar on January 30 with a public address by Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to presidents of 23-like minded parties to attend the concluding ceremony. Earlier, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted, “The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the #BharatJodoYatra at Banihal, Kashmir.

Who ordered this? The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse & take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future.” Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while addressing a press conference in Anantnag district of South Kashmir informed People’s Democratic chief Mehbooba Mufti will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 28. He also informed that Yatris completed 16 km on Friday and Rahul Gandhi's security team is having a conversation with the administration to ensure there’s no security lapse again.

Moneycontrol News