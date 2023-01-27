 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi alleges serious security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi alleged the police arrangement collapsed soon after he crossed the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. “My security immediately told me we shouldn’t move further,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi led Barat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of the march. (Image: Congress)

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on January 27 alleged serious security lapse during his Bharat Jodo Yatra after he entered the Kashmir Valley.

“This morning we had quite a large crowd that had gathered, and we were looking forward to walking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but unfortunately the police attachment completely collapsed,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd and hold the rope were nowhere to be seen, Gandhi added.

“My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further for the Yatra. I had to cancel my walk, while the other Yatris did the walk. It’s important that the police manage the crowd so that we can do the Yatra. It’s very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending,” said Rahul Gandhi.