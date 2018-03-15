Rahul Gandhi after by-election result: Voters are angry with BJP

Congratulating the winners of the Lok Sabha bypolls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was clear that people were angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would vote for any non-BJP candidate with the potential to win.

He also said the Congress was keen to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh but that would not happen overnight.

"Congratulations to the winners of today's by-elections. It is clear from the results that voters have a lot of anger towards the BJP and will vote for any non-BJP candidate who has more chances of winning.

"The Congress is keen on rebuilding the party in Uttar Pradesh, but that will not happen overnight," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat and was poised to bag the Gorakhpur seat, the constituencies vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively.

The Bahujan Samaj Party gave its support to the SP in the two seats while the Congress put up its own candidates.

The BJP was also set to lose in the Araria Lok Sabha by-election with the RJD establishing a convincing lead.

In the two assembly by-polls in Bihar, the RJD won the Jehanabad assembly seat while the BJP bagged the Bhabhua assembly seat.