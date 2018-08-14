App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi addresses corporates; speaks on GST, other issues

"Rahul spoke about GST, demonetisation. He shared his opinion. He spoke about job creation and wealth distribution. It was a positive interaction," he said. "It is basically an event by the Young President's Organisation. Normally somebody (leader) comes and talks to us. We always call prospective leaders for an interaction," he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today met some corporate leaders here and he was believed to spoken on a range of issues, ranging from GST to job creation. Suresh Daggubati, a film producer and businessman, who attended the closed-door meeting, said Gandhi participated in an interactive session, expressed his views and clarified his stand on certain issues.

"Rahul spoke about GST, demonetisation. He shared his opinion. He spoke about job creation and wealth distribution. It was a positive interaction," he said. "It is basically an event by the Young President's Organisation. Normally somebody (leader) comes and talks to us. We always call prospective leaders for an interaction," he added.

The party, on its official Twitter account, said, "The Congress party president met CEOs here to discuss solutions to issues faced by small and medium businesses.

The Congress president, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit, addressed party cadres through video conference and reviewed poll preparedness, a senior Congress leader said.

Gandhi had addressed a public meeting yesterday at Serilingampally and also participated in an interactive session with women Self Help Groups at Shamshabad.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #GST #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.