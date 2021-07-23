MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of treason, demands SC appointed probe into Pegasus issue

Rahul Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Pagasus #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.