App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of benefiting by making profits during COVID-19 lockdown

He lauded the efforts of the Himachal government in conducting a survey to select 'one district, one product', saying he had suggested this sometime ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of benefitting by making profits during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when people were in trouble. He tagged a news report that claimed the Indian Railways was making profit by running 'Shramik trains' for transporting migrants during the pandemic.

"There are clouds of disease and people are in trouble, but one seeks to benefit — this anti-people government is converting a disaster into profits and is earning," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The news report claimed that the Railways made a profit of Rs 428 crore by running Shramik Special trains during the lockdown.

Close

In another tweet, he lauded the efforts of the Himachal government in conducting a survey to select 'one district, one product', saying he had suggested this sometime ago.

related news

"This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back. Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset," he said on Twitter.

He also tagged a report that stated the state Industries Department is conducting a baseline survey in all districts to select one district, one product for centrally-sponsored Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.