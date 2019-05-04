Rahul Gandhi accuses government of compromising in dealing with terrorism

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government on Saturday of compromising in dealing with the challenge of terrorism and cited the release Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar during the NDA rule.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, he said, if voted to power, his party will adopt a more stern approach in combatting terrorism than what the Narendra Modi government's approach has been.

"Masood Azhar is a terrorist, he must be punished. But who sent him to Pakistan?," the Congress chief asked, adding that his party had never sent a terrorist back to Pakistan.

Accusing the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economy, he said, "I see a scared prime minister these days, who is unable to face the opposition onslaught."

Alleging that the Election Commission (EC) is "completely biased" towards the opposition, Gandhi said according to an internal survey of the Congress, the BJP is losing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.