you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi accuses government of compromising in dealing with terrorism

Alleging that the Election Commission (EC) is "completely biased" towards the opposition, Gandhi said according to an internal survey of the Congress, the BJP is losing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government on Saturday of compromising in dealing with the challenge of terrorism and cited the release Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar during the NDA rule.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, he said, if voted to power, his party will adopt a more stern approach in combatting terrorism than what the Narendra Modi government's approach has been.

"Masood Azhar is a terrorist, he must be punished. But who sent him to Pakistan?," the Congress chief asked, adding that his party had never sent a terrorist back to Pakistan.

Accusing the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economy, he said, "I see a scared prime minister these days, who is unable to face the opposition onslaught."

First Published on May 4, 2019 10:54 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #JeM #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

