Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi a 'Twitter troll', his politics limited to his tweets, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Earlier, Gandhi had hit out at the government over the growing rate on unemployment in India

Moneycontrol News

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tejasvi Surya on September 17 called him a 'Twitter troll' and said that his politics is 'limited to his tweets'.

"He's absent from Parliament, streets, party meetings. He's like anonymous trolls. Don't think his tweets have implication beyond Twitter," Surya said, according to news agency ANI.

"Difficult to comprehend how he understands unemployment when he never had a single day's job that he performed in his life. He doesn't know pain of unemployed youth. An entitled prince trying to whip up issue on which he has no moral authority to speak is baffling," the MP, who represents Bangalore South constituency in Lok Sabha, said.

Close

Earlier, Gandhi had hit out at the government over the growing rate on unemployment in India.

"Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the Govt deny it?" Gandhi had said in a tweet. 
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

