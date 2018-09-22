App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi a 'bechara', reads from a script: Yogi Adityanath

He further accused the Congress of playing with the "security of the nation"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Calling Rahul Gandhi a "bechara" (helpless), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said the Congress president was not aware of facts and only reads the scripts given to him.

Adityanath's reaction comes after the Gandhi scion threw the "thief" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of former French president Francois Hollande's sensational claim on the Rafale deal.

"Rahul Gandhi is a bechara (helpless) as he is not aware of facts and only reads the given script," Adityanath told reporters here at the Gorakhnath temple.

The UP chief minister said after more than 70 years of Independence and successive governments headed by the Congress party and the family of Rahul Gandhi, the poor were still neglected.

"The benefits of government schemes have not reached the beneficiaries. If poor people were aware of the schemes, they wouldn't have been deprived," he said.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should apologise (to the people of India). Everyone knows who the thief is," he added.

He further accused the Congress of playing with the "security of the nation".

"They (apparently referring to the Congress) divided the country on the lines of caste and geographical area and also surrendered before terrorism, separatism and communalism," he said.

Showering praises on Modi, the UP chief minister said, the country was "moving on the path of development" under the prime minister's leadership.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics #Rafale deal

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.