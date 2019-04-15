App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Dravid cannot vote in April 18 Lok Sabha elections

Dravid and his family had moved from their ancestral house in Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar and subsequently names of him and his wife were removed from the Electral Rolls.

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who was part of the Election Commission's campaign to boost voting, will miss out on voting in the current Lok Sabha polls as he did take steps to get his name included in the voters' list after a change of residence here.

Dravid and his family had moved from their ancestral house in Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar and subsequently names of him and his wife were removed from the Electral Rolls.

This was based on Form 7 for deletions submitted by his brother, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said here Monday. "...but after shifting to new residence Rahul Dravid did not take steps to get his name included in the electoral roll although registration officials visited there several times," Kumar said.

The electoral authorities came to know about Dravid's name not being in the list after finalisation of the electoral rolls. Karnataka goes to first phase of elections on April 18 for 14 constituencies, including those in the city.

Dravid was roped in by the EC for the voters' awareness campaign during the Karnataka assembly elections in May last year.
