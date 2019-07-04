App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:09 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi alone can't be held responsible for defeat: Congress leader

Girish Chodankar, who had contested from the North Goa Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Shripad Naik, had lost the election.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar, who recently resigned as the president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), on July 4 said Rahul Gandhi alone cannot be held responsible for the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chodankar, who had contested from the North Goa Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Shripad Naik, had lost the election. However, his party had managed to win the South Goa seat.

"Our national president Rahul Gandhi gave a different direction to the entire poll campaign and did not lack in the performance. It is others who have failed," he told PTI.

"I have resigned taking the responsibility of the defeat...He instilled confidence in the workers," he added.

Chodankar said that in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, there was no Modi wave in the country.

"We felt that we would win 100-150 seats. But after the results were declared, everyone was confused," he said.

"When Rahul Gandhi takes the responsibility and resigns and does not want to withdraw, I feel that as the Goa Congress president it is my equal responsibility...I feel it is a collective responsibility," he added.

"When the party's national president resigns on moral grounds, then it becomes my responsibility as well to put in papers. Why should Rahul Gandhi alone be held responsible for the defeat? He did not lack in the performance, but others lacked," Chodankar said.

He said it is the responsibility of the state and the district committee for the defeat.

"If Gandhi takes the responsibility and resigns, then everyone should also do so," he added.

Chodankar said the Goa unit of the Congress will definitely introspect over the poll results.

The party had also lost three out of four Assembly by-elections held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

