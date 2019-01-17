App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raghuram Rajan's report on employment to feature prominently in Congress' election manifesto: Report

Congress will use this report as ammunition to attack PM Modi and his employment generation claims.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is set to play an important role in Congress' election campaigning for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A detailed report authored by Rajan on the employment situation of the country will be included in the party's election manifesto, the 'Vision Document', as per a report in Navbharat Times .

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Rajan and the Modi government had often been on the opposite sides of many economic policy issues during the former's term at the central bank. He was also vocal about the government's demonetisation exercise.

It is not yet clear whether this indicates Rajan's entry into politics in the future through the Congress Party. However, Congress will use this report as an ammunition to attack PM Modi and his employment generation claims.

It has been pointed out by his critics that Rajan had been relatively silent regarding the UPA government's policies but openly critical of the NDA government.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing meetings across India in the coming months in which he will target the Modi establishment mainly on his job creation policies. P Chidambaram, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor and veteran Congress leader Sam Pitroda are framing the party's election manifesto.
