you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale issue: BJP to hold nationwide stir on November 16 seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology

The Congress and Gandhi were "exposed" by the apex court's verdict and they should now tender an apology, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the matter on Thursday and rejected the petitions for a review of its earlier order. The BJP will hold a nationwide workers' programme on November 16 to seek Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his "lies" on the Rafale issue.



He also mocked the Congress's demand for a probe in the issue, noting that the court, in a unanimous verdict, rejected the petitions seeking a probe in the purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft and also quashed the pleas for a review of its order.

BJP workers will hold nationwide protests at the district level, Yadav said, adding that the ruling party carried out a similar exercise in Delhi on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Rafale deal #Rahul Gandhi

