Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 05:06 PM IST

Rafale deal prime example of cronyism, corruption: Sitaram Yechury

Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to Centre to submit details of pricing of the Rafale fighter jets India is buying from France, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged on Thursday that the Modi government has tried to "cover up" its secret and dishonest activities in the multi-crore defence deal.

Alleging that the Rafale deal was an example of cronyism and corruption, Yechury said he was hopeful the truth about the deal will come out as the apex court has insisted on facts.

"Modi govt has tried to cover up its shenanigans in the Rafale scam by providing all kinds of excuses. With Supreme Court insisting on facts, the truth about this prime example of cronyism and corruption will fully come out," he tweeted.

The government has denied allegations of corruption in the deal.

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Centre for pricing details of the 36 Rafale jets India is buying from France in a sealed cover within 10 days but agreed that "strategic and confidential" information need not be disclosed.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave some leeway to the government, which has argued that pricing details are so sensitive that they have not even been shared with Parliament.

The court was hearing four petitions, including one by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha who are seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation in the purchase of the fighter jets.

The court posted the matter for hearing on November 14.

India signed an agreement with France for 36 Rafale aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of the Indian Air Force equipment. The Rafale fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

Indian Air Force had advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft in August 2007 and floated a tender. Following this, an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate in the bidding process.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 05:01 pm

