App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quota for women in council of ministers among Mahila Morcha's suggestions for BJP poll manifesto

The BJP will release its manifesto in a few days and is likely to make a slew of promises for women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At least 15 percent reservation for women in council of ministers and 33 per cent in commissions working for the protection of constitutional rights, besides tax rebates to boost female employment are among the suggestions that the BJP's women's wing has made for the party's Lok Sabha election manifesto.

It has also suggested the BJP should promise that it will try to build consensus among political parties to make it compulsory to fill 33 per cent organisational posts with women.

The BJP will release its manifesto in a few days and is likely to make a slew of promises for women.

The party's Mahila Morcha has also asked it to reiterate commitment for the passage of woman reservation bill in Parliament and state legislatures.

related news

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar said these suggestions have been drawn from interactions with women from various walks of life, including professionals, those working in organised and unorganised sector, those living in urban and rural regions, those with special needs, crime survivors, entrepreneurs, those in prison, widows, single women and also beggars.

The BJP had launched a programme, "Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath", aimed at eliciting views of citizens in various parts of the country to prepare its manifesto for the general elections.

One of its suggestions is family planning among all the families irrespective of religion. Another suggestion offered by the party's woman wing is that the BJP promises to amend the constitution to ensure that at least 15 per cent posts in council of ministers at the Centre and states be reserved for women.

For woman-led businesses, limit for exemption from payment of GST should be Rs 50 lakh, it has suggested and added more tax incentives be given to industries where women comprise 50 per cent of the total workforce.

Income tax exemption limit for women should be enhanced to Rs 7 lakh per year. Also, a BJP government should give Rs 1 lakh to widows of farmers who commit suicide due to agriculture crisis, it has suggested.

The BJP's women's wing has also proposed that all personal laws be repealed to give women fair share in inheriting property, custody of children, divorce settlement and remarriage.

There should be reservation for war widows in government jobs if they are eligible, the BJP Mahila Morcha added.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.